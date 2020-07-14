As Goya Foods CEO Robert Unanue continues to face a boycott over his praise for President Donald Trump, a conservative reporter and news producer has set up his own effort to counteract the movement with a philanthropic endeavor.

Casey Harper, who works for Sinclair conservative pundit Eric Bolling has raised over $157,000 for his GoFundMe page calling for donors to “support Trump & feed the hungry.” The fundraiser urges people to buy Goya products that shall be donated to food banks, and it has well exceeded the $10,000 goal Harper set when he made the page over the weekend.

Harper previously worked as a writer for The Hill and the conservative Daily Caller.

“In a time where speaking your mind can cost you your job, or get you facing legal action because the corporate elite fear the mob just as much as anyone, the most important issue is to speak boldly at the risk of your own well-being,” Harper told Fox Business. “If enough people do that, lovers of free speech and limited government will win.”

Conservatives have rallied to Goya’s support ever since Unanue praised Trump during a White House event. The president’s critics responded by calling for a boycott on Goya products, which Unanue condemned as “suppression of speech.”

In his most recent GoFundMe update, Harper said he would use some of the earnings to support local grocery stores, but he would also meet with a Goya executive soon to arrange a large scale purchase from them.

We expect to begin purchasing as soon as possible, and will have video and pictures of the process so everyone can see the results! Our purchase will focus on rice, beans and canned goods and will be delivered to several food pantries in the Washington, DC area so they can handle the volume. Also, because of the added volume, donations beyond the $150K mark will go to pantries beyond the Washington DC area.

