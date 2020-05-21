CNN’s Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo drew a great deal of criticism for what conservatives viewed as an unserious discussion between the two on the coronavirus pandemic.

The brothers spoke to each other about the ongoing health crisis on Wednesday night, but at one point, the conversation took a weird turn when the CNN host poked fun at the governor for getting a Covid-19 nasal swab test on live TV recently. To that end, Chris Cuomo brought out a whole bunch of oversized cotton swabs and asked his brother which one he needed for “that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.”

While some might have viewed the segment in a humorous light, the fact remains that Governor Cuomo has been heavily criticized lately for how he handled coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes. As such, many people made it clear they were not impressed by the segment when that time could’ve been used for tough questions for the governor.

Instead of asking his brother, @NYGovCuomo why he decided to pack COVID patients into nursing homes, killing untold amounts of people, @ChrisCuomo pulled out oversized, prop cotton swabs to mock how big his brother’s nose was. This is the state of “journalism” on @CNN. Pathetic! pic.twitter.com/undeQMyVeN — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) May 21, 2020

I’m not sure I’m going to ever be able to buy a crib or baby clothes for my first child in a store, Most of my friends are jobless, petrified and dealing w depression & @JaniceDean lost both her mother and father in law to covid within a week of each other. This is HILARIOUS guys https://t.co/f0A5XcQauk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) May 21, 2020

Awww. @NYGovCuomo is auditioning for a new comedy show with @ChrisCuomo on @CNN. Of course the Gov didn’t address the thousands of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of all deaths in our state). Enjoy the giant swab! https://t.co/U5Yl487oUm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

28,000 dead New Yorkers, and it’s “Keeping Up With The Cuomos” on CNN… https://t.co/HxYXxxGE7I — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 21, 2020

I’m so proud of @ChrisCuomo! He just had his hero brother @andrewcuomo on for a long on air segment @CNN, and he asked him about why he sent so many seniors to their death in the nursing homes. Powerful. Oh, wait.. #tcot #maga #kag — Chris Krok (@chriskrokshow) May 21, 2020

The Cuomos are shameless. https://t.co/9UoRCL514c — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) May 21, 2020

As you watch, keep in mind @richlowry on DeSantis’ performance in Florida versus Cuomo’s in New York, and the contrast in media coverage versus the facts.

https://t.co/FGrLRQZU2r https://t.co/GhHPC2nPRc — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 21, 2020

It’s a running battle to see which Cuomo brother is more useless. But one has a body count in the thousands. https://t.co/WRuvW8KnwB — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) May 21, 2020

CNN: “Fox News is literally state TV” Also CNN: https://t.co/9z0JZjw2AJ — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 21, 2020

