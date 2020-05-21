comScore

Conservatives Slam Chris Cuomo’s ‘Shameless’ Nasal Swab Gag During Coronavirus Interview

By Ken MeyerMay 21st, 2020, 7:44 am

CNN’s Chris Cuomo and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo drew a great deal of criticism for what conservatives viewed as an unserious discussion between the two on the coronavirus pandemic.

The brothers spoke to each other about the ongoing health crisis on Wednesday night, but at one point, the conversation took a weird turn when the CNN host poked fun at the governor for getting a Covid-19 nasal swab test on live TV recently. To that end, Chris Cuomo brought out a whole bunch of oversized cotton swabs and asked his brother which one he needed for “that double-barrel shotgun that you have mounted on the front of your pretty face.”

While some might have viewed the segment in a humorous light, the fact remains that Governor Cuomo has been heavily criticized lately for how he handled coronavirus outbreaks at nursing homes. As such, many people made it clear they were not impressed by the segment when that time could’ve been used for tough questions for the governor.

