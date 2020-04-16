CPAC chairman Matt Schlapp was confronted by a cast of animated carton characters on Stephen Colbert’s new show: Tooning Out the News.

The characters began questioning the conservative lobbyist over representing the company Abbott Laboratories, which was tapped by President Donald Trump’s administration to create Covid-19 tests.

“Thank you for having me here, I think,” Schlapp began.

“Oh god, the pleasure is all ours, Matt, truly, you should be king. You should be miles above the law in my opinion,” host Tyler Templeton replied.

Directed at Schlapp, another animated co-host, Bonnie Davis, further added, “I’m going to be a good girl today, but you are looking handsome as hell.”

“Here’s my question, Matt, with all this no-sports, do you think men are getting gay? I mean, I know you’re not gay, Matt, but are you thinking that these men are kind of getting gay?” an animated carton host asked the CPAC chairman.

“Well, I think the president said it best, which is, a 15-year-old baseball game only goes so far,” Schlapp replied, appearing to avoid the curveball of a question.

Schlapp was then confronted by one animated cartoon host over profiting off the coronavirus pandemic by owning the lobbying firm, Cove Strategies, that was paid upwards of $190,000 by Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott was the very same company taped by Trump to create coronavirus testing products — the host connected the dots by adding that Schlapp’s wife, Mercedes Schlapp, is also one of Trump’s aides.

“Matt, you got the job done! How did you become such an effective lobbyist, I’ve gotta know?” asked co-host Jonathan Keene.

“You know, I owe it all to my mom,” Schlapp fired back.

Keene replied, “Oh yeah, you can always count on mom to teach you how to tuck in your shirt and get your cut in a global pandemic.”

“The dirty little secret is that our government can do many things very well, but for our big problems in society, believe it or not, it’s Americans in the private economy that will solve our problems,” Schlapp stated, with the chyron “PANDEMIC PAYDAY” running on the screen.

Then another co-host took a crack at connecting up the dots and jokingly floating the idea that Schlapp was purposefully attempting to spread Covid-19.

“Alright, let me try. The more coronavirus out there, the more cash you make from Abbott. Now, CPAC helped spread corona, you run CPAC, have you thought about having a daily CPAC?” a cartoon co-host stated. “Get more corona out there, thus get more testing. I’m trying to make you a buck!”

According to CBS, Tooning Out the News features “a cast of animated characters, led by anchor James Smartwood, parodying top news stories and interviewing real-world guests, newsmakers, and analysts.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]