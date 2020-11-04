Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams called out President Donald Trump for his attempt to declare victory even though there are still thousands and thousands of votes not yet counted in key states.

Trump could very well still win the election at this point, but he falsely declared premature victory in Georgia and North Carolina with official results not being called by anyone yet.

George Stephanopoulos remarked to Abrams, “He said he’s going to go to the Supreme Court and stop counting of the votes.”

“I don’t know exactly what he’s talking about,” Abrams said. “Because they already tried to stop certain votes, for example, in Pennsylvania, from counting that are coming in. They’re not going to have any success in stopping the vote counting right now. The only success that they may have down the road is in assessing which votes will ultimately end up counting.”

“It would be illegal now to stop the votes that are out there waiting to be counted from being counted,” Stephanopoulos said.

“Let’s be clear. Votes are still being counted,” Abrams emphasized. “Stepping in right now and saying let’s stop counting votes would be the equivalent of like a baseball game where you’ve just played the top of the ninth inning and the visiting team says, ‘You know what? It’s not fair that the home team gets a last bat here in the bottom of the ninth, we’re calling the game, it’s over, we’re not playing the last half of the ninth inning.’ That’s just not the way the rules work! So you can’t just say we’re not going to allow the rest of the votes to be counted.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]