CNN’s John King lessened Vice President Joe Biden’s chances to win Pennsylvania early Wednesday morning, saying “the math is steep” with a little over a million ballots left to be counted as of 3:30 p.m. ET.

“It’s not over but the math is pretty steep,” King said on CNN Wednesday morning. “We need to watch, we need to be transparent. If they have 1.4 million left and the president is up, Joe Biden has to win 75% of these votes. Right now he’s not doing that state-wide, but these are mail-in votes. We do he was disproportionately winning, Democrats are disproportionately winning the mail-in votes. The question is can he win it from the ball park of 75 percent?”

“Can he do that? We’re going to have to see and count,” King added. “That’s a steep hill.”

Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by less than a percentage point. In 2020, Philadelphia officials say they have as many as 300,000 mail-in ballots left to count, which would be 20% of the overall mail-in ballots left to count in the state. Biden’s chances are up in the air, but he’s aided by the metropolitan areas of the state that majority vote blue.

“Remember four years ago we were in Michigan, we were in Wisconsin, Hillary Clinton was behind,” King said. “Democrats kept saying the votes were there. In this case mathematically it’s possible. His [Biden] execution among those mail-in ballots, his return rate among those mail-in ballots is going to be off the charts. We know from data that’s possible because Democrats did disproportionately win the mail-in vote. That’s a number to watch, and most of that counting will continue through the night.”

Watch above, via CNN.

