The AP Calls Arizona for Joe Biden After Team Trump Piles on Fox News for Early Projection

The Associated Press has called a win for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in key state Arizona.

“Joe Biden wins Arizona, becoming the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold,” the Associated Press wrote on Twitter.

Joe Biden wins Arizona, becoming the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win the longtime Republican stronghold. #APracecall #Election2020https://t.co/zqaBcJuZyd — The Associated Press (@AP) November 4, 2020

The projection comes after the Fox News Decision Desk called the Arizona race in Biden’s favor, sparking backlash from President Donald Trump’s team.

Trump campaign official Jason Miller responded to Fox News projection by noting that it is “WAY to soon” to call Arizona, faulting the network for failing to account for remaining votes.

WAY too soon to be calling Arizona…way too soon. We believe over 2/3 of those outstanding Election Day voters are going to be for Trump. Can’t believe Fox was so anxious to pull the trigger here after taking so long to call Florida. Wow. — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 4, 2020

