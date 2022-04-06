Dan Abrams Gives Blistering 15-Minute Hunter Biden Media Critique on Morning Joe

Mediaite founder Dan Abrams took part in a lengthy discussion on Morning Joe in which he broke down the media coverage surrounding the investigation of Hunter Biden’s taxes and business activities.

The controversy of Hunter Biden’s business dealings re-surfaced recently when The New York Times confirmed some of the emails that were recovered from the laptop first reported on by New York Post. Recent reporting has also put a great deal of focus on Biden’s business engagements with Chinese businessmen and an energy conglomerate tied to the Chinese government.

While the revelations raise concerns about Hunter Biden’s entanglements, some of the laptop emails couldn’t be authenticated, and it remains to be seen whether he will be charged for violating federal lobbying disclosure laws. Further, the Washington Post’s analysis found no evidence implicating President Joe Biden in any wrongdoing.

Abrams recently broke down the media’s Hunter Biden coverage on his NewsNation show — calling out the left-leaning media for ignoring the story while critiquing conservative media for overhyping it. On Morning Joe, Abrams referred to the credibility issues when the Biden laptop story first emerged, but he chastised the press by asking why didn’t they try to verify the laptop before — given they are now conceding some of the contents are real.

“The question is why did it take so long when it comes to something as significant, I would argue, as not just the president’s son in potential trouble, but the possibility that the president’s son…used the former vice president’s name to do business in China, potentially elsewhere?” Abrams asked. “Those are legitimate questions, I think, that the media didn’t ask.”

Joe Scarborough followed up by noting how the Post’s laptop story got shut down on social media amid accusations that the report could’ve been Russian disinformation. Abrams called this “an embarrassment” for social media companies, saying “the story is a bit hard to believe. But that doesn’t mean that the mainstream media A: shouldn’t have done more to try to see is this true or not. And B: the level of censorship that it got on social media. It was clearly a mistake, no doubt about it.”

Abrams went on to say that in spite of right-wing efforts to paint President Biden as corrupt with the stories about his son, there’s no evidence to implicate him.

“That doesn’t mean the question can’t be asked. But don’t ask it in a disingenuous way,” Abrams said. “If you’ve got some facts, if you want to talk specifics about an email or what we know, fair enough. But what you’re seeing from some of the right-wing media is this effort to lump together Hunter and Joe.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

