Dan Abrams Lays Out Why Sylvia Garcia’s Impeachment Presentation Was ‘The Most Important’ Yet

House Intelligence committee chair Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) drew raves on Wednesday for his presentation during President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial. But according to Dan Abrams, the weightiest argument actually came from one of his lesser-known colleagues.

During a break in the trial on ABC Thursday afternoon, Abrams — the network’s chief legal analyst and the founder of Mediaite — deemed Rep. Sylvia Garcia’s presentation to be “the most important” yet.

“The question so many … people are asking is: ‘What’s so wrong with the president asking the president of Ukraine to investigate something that he thinks could be wrong? What’s the big deal?'” Abrams said “She laid out what the big deal is. And the big deal is that there is no evidence — none — of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden.”

Abrams cited Garcia’s meticulous connecting of the dots, and explanation of Trump’s motives, as reasons why the testimony struck a chord.

“She went through exactly why Joe Biden put this pressure on the Ukrainians to fire this corrupt prosecutor,” Garcia said. “Not to protect Hunter Biden’s company, but actually the result would be that Hunter Biden’s company might actually get investigated — that there wasn’t an investigation into it.

“And I think if you haven’t been paying that close attention to every detail and in and out, I think some people are going to say, ‘Oh, well that explains at least one critical piece here.’

The ABC News chief legal analyst also referenced a timeline introduced by Garcia — which spelled out how Trump’s interest in Ukrainian corruption coincided with polls showing Biden defeating him head-to-head by an increasing margin.

“Put that together with… the timing of the polls and Joe Biden, and I think the Democrats have made what is their most powerful argument thus far,” Abrams said.

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]