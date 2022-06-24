Dan Abrams: ‘Real Possibility a Member of Donald Trump’s Inner Circle Could Face Criminal Charges’ Over January 6

Mediaite founder and NewsNation anchor Dan Abrams said on Thursday that for the first time be believes there’s a chance that someone from Donald Trump‘s inner circle could face charges over the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

Speaking on his show Dan Abrams Live, Abrams discussed the raid on former Trump Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark this week, and the hearings that have been taking place on Capitol Hill.

“For the first time, I think there’s a real possibility a member of Donald Trump’s inner circle could face criminal charges related to Jan. 6,” said Abrams. “It’s generally seemed to me that the criminal inquiry into Trump and his inner circle in connection with Jan. 6 wasn’t going anywhere. I’m talking about what I actually think is happening, that’s all.”

Abrams said the latest hearing and the Wednesday raid on Clark are what changed his view on whether anyone might end up facing charges.

What we learned today changed my analysis. That’s because federal investigators just raided the home of former trump department of justice lawyer Jeffrey Clark. He was the guy heading the justice department’s environmental division who Donald Trump tried to put in as acting attorney general could see was apparently the only one within the DOJ willing to support the effort to overturn the 2020 election. The current acting Attorney General at the time, Jeffrey Rosen, refused to go along with it. And that was, of course, after Bill Barr had resigned for similar reasons.

Abrams cited “the timing” surrounding the raid on Clark’s home in which it is unknown which agencies did it.

To get authorization to raid his home now, the day before the Jan. 6 committee held a hearing examining Jeffrey Clark’s role in trying to overturn the election, suggest to me that they believe they suddenly could have something big. Even more than the testimony about Clark coming out of the Jan. 6 hearings today from the then-acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue who both testified about a draft letter that Clark wrote and wanted them to sign urging Georgia officials to convene the state legislature into a special session.

Despite “investigators having their hands on” the letter “at least the last year,” said Abrams, “for Attorney General Merrick Garland to have signed off on this warrant now suggests that they believe they have something big and new” even though “the Justice Department is trying to make it clear that they’re doing a separate investigation for the Jan. 6 committee.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

