‘What an Assclown!’ Joe Scarborough Rips Trump Accomplice Jeffrey Clark Over Rant on Tucker Carlson Show

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough and his crew tore into “assclown” former Assistant Attorney General and Trump election plotter Jeffrey Clark over his “self-righteous” appearance on Tucker Carlson‘s show.

On Thursday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the crew commented on a clip of Clark’s hit from Thursday night’s Tucker episode in which Clark bemoaned the raid on his home by saying “I just think we’re living in an era that I don’t recognize and increasingly, Tucker, I don’t recognize the country anymore with these Stasi-like things happening.”

Clark was first prompted by Carlson, who described the raid as “Soviet.”

Scarborough opened by exclaiming “Jeffrey Clark, what an assclown!” to profound amusement from co-host Willie Geist, who concurred:

JOE SCARBOROUGH: Jeffrey Clark, what an assclown! I mean, Benedict Arnold probably was saying the same thing when they were dragging him away. “I don’t even recognize my American country!” I mean, come on, please. He doesn’t recognize what? He tries to steal an election. He tries to undermine democracy. And this guy is being self-righteous about what it means to be an American? Please! WILLIE GEIST: Had the same thought, maybe a different word of description, but I’ll go with yours. I mean, this is the guy who was the environmental lawyer. Nobody knew who he was in the Department of Justice, and tried to work his way up to become the acting attorney general and lead a coup alongside the president of the United States. And he’s very concerned about what’s happening in the country. JOE SCARBOROUGH: I don’t recognize my country anymore! MIKA BRZEZINSKI: Thanks to you, Jeffrey Clark!

Geist went on to note, derisively, that Clark “pointed out that during the execution of this search warrant, he wasn’t even allowed to put on his pants when he was rushed out of his house so they could search it.”

Watch above via Morning Joe.

