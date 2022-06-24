Democrats Roasted For Responding to Roe By Reading Poems and Singing ‘God Bless America’

The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has inspired some heated and emotional responses, as well as some downright cringe ones, including from Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) who took to reading a poem during a Friday press conference and joined in on singing “God Bless America” with other House Democrats.

Social media users have jumped at the chance to roast Pelosi’s story-time break, as well as House Democrats who decided singing “God Bless America” was the right way to demonstrate against the ruling.

At her press conference, Pelosi read a poem by Israeli artist Ein Li Eretz Acheret.

“I have no other country even if my land is burning. Just a word in Hebrew pierces my veins, my soul, in a weak body, in a broken heart. This is my home. I will not stay silent because my country changed her face, I will not give up reminding her, And sing in her ears, she will open her eyes,” she read, adding later, “clearly, we hoped the Supreme Court would open its eyes.”

“I can’t even,” author and former presidential hopeful Marianne Williamson tweeted in reaction to Pelosi.

“Before you get mad about this think about how YOU phone it in on the Friday before a two-week vacation,” The Daily Beast’s Andy Levy joked.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

Roe is overturned

Protests at the Capitol have included lawmakers like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and chants decrying the Supreme Court decision, but there’s also been a little singing sprinkled in. A group of House Democrats, including Pelosi, singing “God Bless America” arguably confused people even more than the poetry reading — and even drew critiques from other liberals.

“The libs are not okay,” conservative Greg Price tweeted.

WHY. WHY ARE THEY DOING THAT https://t.co/uTpVuytJE9 — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) June 24, 2022

“Did they try reading a poem yet,” The Recount’s Brennan Murphy commented. The Recount earlier highlighted the Pelosi poetry video.

MSNBC host Chris Hayes joined in on the criticism, tweeting “there’s an unbearable pathos in watching ever more fervent performances of institutional faith as the institutions themselves fail ever more violently.”

