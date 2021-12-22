Dan Abrams Takes On Jesse Watters’ ‘Absurd Hypocrisy’ On Civility After ‘Kill Shot’ Comment Toward Anthony Fauci

Dan Abrams used his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment to break down Jesse Watters’ “selective outrage” on civility after his inflammatory comments regarding Dr. Anthony Fauci.

On Tuesday, the NewsNation host and Mediaite founder focused on the outrage Watters generated when he encouraged conservative activists to “ambush” Fauci with “kill shot” questions about Chinese gain-of-function research. Abrams noted that the Fox News host was telling the audience to create viral video content for right-wing outlets to run with, but the speech was full of incendiary metaphors that prompted Fauci to demand that Watters be fired.

Fox News is defending Watters and insisting his remarks were taken out of context.

“Based on watching the full clip and reading the entire transcript, it’s more than clear that Jesse Watters was using a metaphor for asking hard-hitting questions to Dr. Fauci about gain-of-function research and his words have been twisted completely out of context,” the network said in a statement.

But Abrams argues that “the lack of civility in the public arena is a real issue.”

“And it’s something that 3 years ago was being highlighted by…you guessed it, Jesse Watters,” Abrams said.

From there, Abrams referred to an old Watters World episode where the eponymous host condemned the incident where Sarah Huckabee Sanders was expelled from a restaurant over her involvement in Donald Trump’s administration. Watters also used that episode to go after Congresswoman Maxine Watters (D-CA) for telling people to accost Trump officials in public.

“Both Waters — Maxine and Jesse’s — comments were out of line and dangerous,” Abrams said. “I’ve criticized Maxine Watters’ comments numerous times. But just as bad is the selective outrage from Jesse Watters.”

Abrams rolled the archive footage of Watters saying that no matter a person’s political affiliations, “we are all Americans.”

“Maybe including Dr. Fauci,” Abrams countered.

“Look, I like Jesse, ” Abrams added — noting that he considers him a friend. “I agree with him on certain issues, but this about the absurd hypocrisy on an issue I care about, and one he claimed to care about too.”

