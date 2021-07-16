Dan Bongino Slams Republicans on Big Tech: ‘Listen Guys… Get Off Your Asses’

Dan Bongino went on a tear on Fox News Friday night against the Biden administration for its efforts to get social media platforms to remove misinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccine. But he also took shots at Republicans for what he said is an inadequate response to the White House trying to influence content removal from private platforms.

“This is deadly serious,” Bongino told host Pete Hegseth. “We’ve crossed a red line here.”

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday that the Biden administration is in “regular touch with the social media platforms” and that it has flagged posts for the platforms that it says constitutes misinformation about Covid-19. On Friday, President Joe Biden told reporters that Facebook is “killing people” for allowing falsehoods on its platform.

Bongino said the government “can’t deputize” nongovernment entities to impose its will, and that such an entity would be “acting as a de facto government.”

“There is a litany of judicial precedence for this. I’m not a lawyer. I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night. I’m not pretending to be. But I’m not an idiot either.”

Bongino added the Biden administration “admitted to having a list” of social media pages they keep tabs on, presumably referring to Psaki saying, “There’s about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms.” Psaki’s comments were referencing research that was reported on back in May.

“That’s the thing,” said Hegseth. “They’re not hiding it.”

“And here’s the problem,” said Bongino. “Where are the Republicans in D.C.? Listen guys, I’m sorry. Get off your asses. What are you doing? I know we have a couple that are doing something, so I don’t want to stigmatize the whole group. But what the hell are you doing? This is the single most important political issue of our time: literally the ability to speak in the public square.”

Watch above via Fox News.

