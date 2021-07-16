One MSNBC Show Broke Fox News’ Dominance in the Thursday Ratings

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace beat CNN and Fox News in total viewers at 4 pm on Thursday.

The first hour of Deadline: White House received 1.47 million viewers, followed by Your World with Neil Cavuto with 1.25 million and the first hour of The Lead with Jake Tapper getting 772,000 viewers.

Cavuto won in the 25-54 demographic with 187,000. The Lead got 160,000 viewers in the demo, while Deadline got 142,000.

Fox News dominated for most of the day, with four of the top five most-watched cable news programs overall. Tucker Carlson Tonight was in first with 3.13 million viewers (530,000 in the demo), and Hannity came in second with 2.75 million (453,000 in the demo).

MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show took third place with 2.36 million total viewers (285,000 in the demo).

Fox won in total day Thursday, with 1.45 million total viewers and 241,000 in the demo. MSNBC was in second in total viewers, with 1.02 million, and third in the demo, with 128,000. CNN was third in total viewers, with 670,000, but second in the demo, with 132,000.

Fox News took the top spot in primetime, with 2.62 million total (457,000 in the demo) to MSNBC’s 1.77 million (215,000) and CNN’s 930,000 (175,000).

Fox & Friends again beat Morning Joe and New Day in the morning, with 1.10 million total viewers to MSNBC’s 869,000 and CNN’s 450,000.

