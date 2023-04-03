Dan Crenshaw and Dana Bash Spar Over Armed Guards in Schools: ‘Is It Easy to Get Into Your Headquarters at CNN?’

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) and CNN’s Dana Bash sparred on Sunday over Crenshaw’s positing that schools should be guarded by armed security, with the former charging the latter with hypocrisy after she seemed to mock his proposal.

Bash began the discussion by asking Crenshaw if House Republicans were “telling the American people that mass shootings, including of young children, is that just something that’s going to happen and you’re not going to make any moves at this point to try to stop it” in the wake of last week’s shooting in Nashville.

Crenshaw answered by denying Bash’s characterization of the GOP’s response to the Nashville shooting and arguing that “the truth of the matter is if we had a minimum of two armed guards or police officers at every single school in America, you probably prevent these from here on out.” Bash initially challenged Crenshaw not on his point, but by again asking if preventing gun deaths should be a priority for House Republicans.

The congressman doubled down on his point by arguing that what would “absolutely” stop school shootings is an armed police presence in the buildings themselves. “That’s a preventative measure that I know will stop this and there was nothing like that in these last few mass shootings,” said Crenshaw.

“So the answer is more guns?” inquired Bash sarcastically.

Crenshaw’s response betrayed frustration with Bash’s tone:

No, the answer is armed guards. The answer is armed guards, right? Yes, more guns – the kind of guns that protect the President, that protect you all at CNN. Is it easy to get into your headquarters at CNN? Absolutely not. There’s armed guards there. There’s single points of entry. I think we should look at our schools as a place that is precious and have the same kind of security that your corporate offices do, that we do in Congress. You know if we consider a place to be important where our children go to learn every day, it should have the same level of security as every other place, whether it’s a shopping mall or a corporate office that’s hard to get into.

“There were supposed to be armed guards at the schools in both Uvalde, in your home state of Texas, and Parkland, and that didn’t help anything,” countered Bash.

“But they weren’t there, which is important” shot back Crenshaw.

“Well, OK, but they’re humans and that also happens,” declared Bash before moving on.

