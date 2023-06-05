‘Dangerous, Offensive, Disgusting Message’: Tim Scott Takes a Swing at Sunny Hostin Question on ‘The View’

Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) joined The View on Monday morning to discuss his candidacy and ended up sparring with co-host Sunny Hostin after she pressed him to define “systemic racism.” Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Scott the first question of the discussion, which focused on Scott’s optimistic message and his running on his life story of having overcome great adversity to live the American dream.

“I am actually happy that you’re here. We have some things in common. You grew up in a single-family household, a single-mother household. I grew up with both of my parents, but raised in the Bronx, projects amidst a lot of poverty and violence,” Hostin began, referencing Scott’s biographic narrative.

“And you were the first Black senator elected in the South since the reconstruction. That would be about, I think, about 114 years. Yet you say that your life just disproves left, leftist lies,” Hostin continued, adding:

And my question to you is, I’m the exception, right? You’re the exception. Maybe even Miss Whoopi Goldberg is the exception. But we are not the rule. And so when it comes to racial inequality, it persists. And and five core aspects of life in the U.S.: Economics, education, health care, criminal justice and housing. At nearly every turn, these achievements were fought, threatened and erased, most often by white violence. You have indicated that you don’t believe in systemic racism. What is your definition of systemic racism?

“Let me answer the question that you’ve asked,” Scott began as he gathered his thoughts.

“Or does it even exist in your mind?” Hostin added.

“Let me answer the question this way. One of the things I think about and one of the reasons why I’m on the show is because of the comments that were made, frankly, on this show, that the only way for a young African-American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule,” Scott replied, adding:

That is a dangerous, offensive, disgusting message to send to our young people today that the only way to succeed is by being the exception. I will tell you that if my life is the exception, I can’t imagine I can’t….

“But it is, it’s been 114 years,” shot back Hostin.

“But it’s not actually, so the fact of the matter is we’ve had an African-American president, African-American vice president. We’ve had two African-Americans to be secretaries of state. In my home city, The police chief is an African-American who’s now running for mayor. The head of the highway patrol for South Carolina is an African-American,” Scott replied.

“Still exceptions,” Hostin interjected.

“In 1975, there was about 15% unemployment in the African-American community. For the first time in the history, the country’s under 5% percent,” Scott continued.

“Forty percent homelessness,” Hostin interrupted as she and Scott began speaking over each other.

“You had the chance to ask the question. And I’ve watched you on the show that you like people to be deferential and respectful. So I’m going to do the same thing,” Scott declared as Hostin agreed and the Republican senator finished his remarks.

“So here’s what I’m going to suggest. I’m going to suggest. The fact of the matter is that progress in America is palpable,” Scott continued as he offered a lengthy answer about the importance of education.

Watch the full clip above via The View.

