David Axelrod: ‘Ralph Northam is Dead Man Walking Right Now’

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam may be refusing to resign amid his yearbook photo controversy but according to CNN’s David Axelrod, the governor is already a “dead man walking.”

Speaking with S.E. Cupp on Saturday, Axelrod first called Northam’s press conference where he claimed it was not him in a photo — a photo which showed both a person in blackface and a person in Klan robes — a “disaster.”

“Look, he had an egregious and offensive and awful error of judgment when he was in his 20s, and that was bad enough,” Axelrod stressed. “And that was enough to cost him his job. But now he has a huge credibility problem.”

He continued on: “You saw the statement. You read it from yesterday. It was a very, very thorough acknowledgment, admission. And to come back today and say, you know, actually, that wasn’t me. I mean, who can believe that? And beyond which, as I said today, and you said it here, this was on his page. He can argue somehow it was on his page in error. Did he not look at his own yearbook? You know, most of us do check our page out in our yearbook.”

The host of The Axe Files then said whether Northam realizes it or not, “Ralph Northam is dead man walking right now.”

“He may not realize it, but there is no way that he can sustain himself in office,” Axelrod further stressed.

Earlier on Saturday, Axelrod also tweeted about Northam’s yearbook photo, asking, “If Northam WASN’T in the photo, why was it on HIS yearbook page? Did he select it? If so, isn’t that just as bad?”

I don’t understand. If Northam WASN’T in the photo, why was it on HIS yearbook page? Did he select it? If so, isn’t that just as bad?https://t.co/AzsNnVC2aI — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 2, 2019

He likewise wondered if it wasn’t Northam in the photo, if perhaps the current Virginia governor just admired it so much he wanted it on his page while back in school.

As a wise young man just said to me, “When the question is ‘Were you the guy in black face or the guy in the hood,’ it’s hard to see any scenario under which this ends well for Northam.”

I’d add, “Or did you just admire the photo so much you decided to put it on your page?” — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 2, 2019

