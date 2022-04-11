David Mamet Argues Teachers Are ‘Sexual Predators’ Inclined to Pedophilia and Receives No Pushback from Fox Host Mark Levin

David Mamet, an author and guest on Sunday’s Life, Liberty & Levin, argued that teachers are “sexual predators” who are “inclined” to pedophilia.

Mamet joined Mark Levin Sunday to discuss “sexual identity politics,” during which the two argued that parents should be in charge of teaching their children certain topics — not teachers.

“People have gone nuts and people are frightened because there’s huge changes in society, that are brought about by the people in power,” Mamet said. “The people in power, as always, are to a large extent, parasites who are feeding off of the decaying flesh.”

The writer went on to say that while society has “decaying flesh,” it does not mean that it is dying, adding, “It means it needs to get pruned and we need to cut off the diseased parts and go back to individual control of our own destiny. That’s called freedom.”

He then argued that “people all over the world — particularly people of color” want to come to the United States, explaining that’s why they’re “streaming over the borders.”

“If there is no community control over the schools, what we have is kids being — not only indoctrinated — but groomed in a very real sense, by people who are, whether they know it or not, sexual predators,” he said. “Are they abusing the kids physically? No, I don’t think so. But they are abusing them mentally and using sex to do so.”

Mamet followed up by saying, “Teachers are inclined, particularly men because men are predators, to pedophilia.”

He continued by lamenting the fact that schools have gone from teaching children how to wash their hands to teaching them about gender identity.

The comments received no pushback from Levin, who instead agreed that the culture embraced by President Joe Biden, the Democrats, and the media is “quite sick.”

