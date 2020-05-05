President Donald Trump continued to blame the Obama administration in an interview with ABC’s David Muir for leaving them “nothing” ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t have ventilators, we didn’t have medical equipment, we didn’t have testing. The tests were broken. You saw that. We had broken tests. They left us nothing,” the president said. “And we’ve taken it and we have built an incredible stockpile — a stockpile like we’ve never had before.”

Muir followed up with this question:

“Many people have heard you say that along the way and have wondered though, you know, you’re three years into your first term. You’re now applying for the job again. What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say were bare?”

“Well, I’ll be honest, I have a lot of things going on,” the president responded.

He did not directly answer Muir’s question and instead proceeded to go on a tangent about his political opponents, saying, “We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia. That turned out to be a total hoax. Then they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a total hoax. Then they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason, and we even had a 197-to-nothing vote by the Republicans.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

