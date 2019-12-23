On Fox News tonight, Mark Levine — a Democratic member of the Virginia House of Delegates — clashed with Raymond Arroyo — filling in for Laura Ingraham.— over the influence of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the Democratic party.

Arroyo showed comments Ocasio-Cortez made at a rally for Bernie Sanders, in which she said, “We’re here to say that what we’re living in right now is not an advanced society.”

When someone in the crowd remarked “Why aren’t we calling it fascism? That’s what it is!”, the congresswoman responded, “It is fascism what we’re evolving into as well.”

Arroyo asked Levine, “Does AOC calling America a fascist country help Bernie Sanders with voters in the U.S.?”

“People don’t care what AOC has to say. She doesn’t represent the Democratic Party,” Levine responded. “Nancy Pelosi represents the Democratic party. People are focussed on why the Senate is covering up Donald Trump’s crimes.”

“Wait a minute. Just one second,” Arroyo said. “AOC doesn’t represent the Democratic Party? She is the brain trust of the Democratic Party.”

“Only on Fox News,” Levine responded.

“Nancy Pelosi moved the articles of impeachment because of pressure from AOC,” Arroyo said.

“That’s silly! That’s ridiculous!” Levine said. “The moderate Democrats said the corruption from Donald Trump actively soliciting a foreign power to rig our elections in his favor were too much for even them to ignore.”

“AOC has tens of millions of followers on Twitter and I guarantee you most are not Fox News hosts or Fox News watchers,” Allie Beth Stuckey said at one point. “They are Democratic socialists who see AOC as the future of the party… Nancy Pelosi would like to think she’s the head of the party and maybe in some ways she is, but unfortunately the Democratic Party gave a lot of airtime and a lot of space to the Squad.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

