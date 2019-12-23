Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said America is becoming a fascist society as she rallied for Senator Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez campaigned for Sanders with a speech in California in which she objected to the idea that the United States is an “advanced society.”

“As much as we like to say that the United States is the richest country in modern history…Who cares about how much gold is being amassed if we can’t realize an advanced society with those resources?” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re here to say that what we’re living in right now is not an advanced society.”

At that point, a person in the crowd started shouting to the congresswoman “Why aren’t we calling it fascism? That’s what it is!”

“It is fascism, what we’re evolving into as well” Ocasio-Cortez responded. The rallygoer again broke into the speech, to call to “drive [President Donald Trump] out now,” but Ocasio-Cortez returned to her speech after admitting she had been “thrown off” by the interruption.

Watch above, via Tom Elliot.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]