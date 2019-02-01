Dem Governor Says Northam Needs to Step Aside: This Is ‘Disqualifying’

The racist photo of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has led many fellow Democrats to call on him to resign, and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joined those calls on MSNBC tonight.

Chris Hayes opened by bringing up the racist photo and Northam’s apology, asking directly if he thinks Northam should resign.

Murphy said it’s unacceptable now and it was unacceptable then, continuing, “We’re the party of Barack Obama. We’re the party of inclusion. We’ve got a president who wants to divide us. I’m a former member of the national board of the NAACP. The Ku Klux Klan was a terrorist––is a terrorist organization.”

“I don’t see the governor’s got any other choice other than to step aside,” he concluded.

Murphy told Hayes he says this with a heavy heart, but that it’s clearly “disqualifying.”

Murphy is the incoming head of the Democratic Governors Association.

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

[image via screengrab]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com