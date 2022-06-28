Dem Rep Doesn’t Want Biden Campaigning for Her: ‘I Intend to Do the Campaigning Myself’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) has no interest in President Joe Biden campaigning for her, despite her being up for reelection in a competitive race.

Appearing on Fox News’ America’s Newsroom on Tuesday, Dana Perino pointed out that some have called the race to represent Virginia’s 7th District a “toss-up” and asked whether Spanberger would call in the big guns by having a sitting president campaign with her. Spanberger dismissed the idea.

“I intend to do that campaigning myself. I am a candidate. It is my name on the ballot. Certainly, when I first ran, I ran in an R+7 district and I won that seat by getting out and speaking to voters,” the congresswoman said.

Earlier in the interview, Perino pushed Spanberger on whether she would support Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024. Rumors have risen recently that many Democrats are seeking other options for the Democratic Party ticket, but Harris said on Monday in a CNN interview Biden intends to run and she intends to be his running mate. Spanberger was equally dismissive of supporting Biden in 2024, side-stepping the question and saying she is only focused on the 2022 midterms at the moment.

I’m looking squarely towards 2022 and the reelection ahead of me, working to make sure voters across Virginia’s 7th District know what I’ve been doing on their behalf and why I’m asking for their vote again. I’ll be focused on 2024 after we get through the 2022 elections.

Spanberger did call out one Democratic leader by name, saying it’s time for a newer generation of Democrats to take over leadership positions, specifically the role of House Speaker, currently held by 82-year-old Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). Spanberger said she did not vote for Pelosi to continue as House Speaker last year. She was one of 15 Democrats that did not back Pelosi.

“It is time to usher in new leadership across the board,” the Democrat said.

Watch above via Fox News.

