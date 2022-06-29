Dem Rep Suggests January 6 Was Planned In 2016 After Trump Won Election: GOP ‘Leadership Was In On It’

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA) is suggesting Donald Trump and his supporters’ actions during the January 6 Capitol riot were planned all the way back in 2016.

Torres told MSNBC host Jose Diaz-Balart on Wednesday that Trump and GOP leadership had planned some kind of coup after he first won, knowing he could never win reelection. Her comments follow explosive congressional testimony on Tuesday in which former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson alleged Trump intended to go to the Capitol with rally-goers on January 6, knowing they were armed and was so irate when he discovered he couldn’t that he assaulted a Secret Service agent.

Torres called Tuesday’s revelations “another gut punch,” and insisted the Justice Department move immediately on investigating the former president and his supposed connections to what occurred on January 6.

“Yesterday’s testimony was another gut punch to every single one of us on the balcony face down crawling our way through rows and rows of seats to safety with hardly any officers in sight,” the congresswoman said.

She went on to theorize Republican leadership and Trump planned on a coup-like event all the way back in 2016 when Trump defeated Hillary Clinton for the presidency. The Democrat also cited evidence shown by the committee investigating the riot that revealed numerous security officials were warning about armed rally-goers on January 6, warnings that were ignored by Trump and others, according to Hutchinson.

As a former 911 dispatcher, listening to the radio traffic of officers screaming, asking for help through that entire ordeal, what that tells me is that every one of those Republicans that have been identified and the leadership, the GOP leadership in Congress and in the Senate knew about it. They were in on it. They knew that the president was trying to force his way into staying another four years. More and more to me it appears that this was something that was planned from day one after his first election way back in — when he first won, so they were planning the re-election. They knew they couldn’t win with a candidate who was so grossly incompetent in being the president of the United States.

Watch above via MSNBC.

