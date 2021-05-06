Dinesh D’Souza Asks Where White Privilege Is, Then Answers His Own Question Seconds Later

On Thursday, conservative pundit, filmmaker, and felon Dinesh D’Souza unwittingly answered his own question about white privilege while discussing “woke propaganda infiltrating our kids’ schools” on the Ingraham Angle.

D’Souza told host Laura Ingraham that liberals are bringing Marxism to the United States by replacing an emphasis on class struggle with racial grievances because, as D’Souza said, there’s “a deep racial history in America” that resonates with people. He suggested that the U.S. is a much different society today than in 1950, saying that non-Whites such as Asians are thriving academically and economically. “Essentially,” said D’Souza, “the Asian-Americans dominate the ethnic groups at the top.”

Then he asked a question.

So where is white privilege? Whites are actually not at the top of the totem pole of American society anymore. The only category in which Whites are on top is accumulated wealth, which of course reflects the legacy of the past. But it’s very difficult for these Critical Race Theory people to explain why Orientals and Asian Americans are doing the best because obviously they’re not discriminating against anybody. They are outperforming everybody.

If only there were another term for “legacy of the past.”

(And yes, he said “Orientals.”)

In the capitalist society that D’Souza praises so frequently, accumulated wealth is an important, if not downright holy byproduct of successful capitalism-ing. The ideas that Whites are on top in accumulated wealth, but are also “not at the top of the totem pole of American society” simply do not comport with one another in this context.

More importantly, implicit in D’Souza’s analysis is the answer to his own question, “Where is the White privilege?”

He need look no further than his euphemistic “legacy of the past,” which in America includes more than two centuries of slavery and a few generations of Jim Crow, along with some less obvious though still odious forms of racism. This dynamic, by D’Souza’s own admission, has reaped substantial benefits for Whites in terms of accumulated wealth.

Call it, legacy-of-the-past privilege.

Watch above via Fox News.

