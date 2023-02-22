‘You Think Russia Was Gonna Drop a Bomb on President Biden?!’ Charles Payne LOSES IT on Geraldo

Fox Business host Charles Payne clashed with Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday’s edition of Hannity over one aspect of President Joe Biden’s trip to Ukraine.

Biden visited the war-torn country earlier this week ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Appearing before a studio audience, host Sean Hannity said the president isn’t doing enough and criticized him for nixing a deal that would have sent Polish fighter jets to the besieged country.

“If we’re going to give $120 billion to Ukraine and then Joe Biden has now not once, but a number of times, he has vetoed other European countries from giving fighter jets so that they can compete with Putin in the air,” Hannity said. “And there’s no reason to do that except, he’s not fighting to win the war.”

“It’s a proxy war,” Payne replied. “I think the administration’s happy if it’s just bogged down. If you can bog Russia down, they lose a lot of people.”

Payne questioned the more than $100 billion the U.S. has given Ukraine in aid so far. He then moved on to his only complaint about Biden’s trip to Ukraine. Upon Biden’s arrival in Kyiv, air raid sirens blared, which Payne called “phony.” That led to this explosive exchange with Rivera:

PAYNE: The only thing I did not like about President Biden’s visit was the air raid sirens. That was the most phony baloney stuff. The air raid sirens hadn’t gone on, ’cause they hadn’t gone off for five days. It was– RIVERA: They’ve lost 100,000 people. PAYNE: Air raid sirens had not gone off in that city in five days. It was phony baloney Hollywood junk. RIVERA: I absolutely disagree. PAYNE: They didn’t need that. RIVERA: That is a little partisan jab that you didn’t have to make. They have lost 100,000– PAYNE: Russia was notified that Biden was coming. Do you think Russia was gonna drop a bomb on President Biden?! RIVERA: Russia was not notified– PAYNE: Yes they were!

Rivera’s claim is false, as the U.S. informed Russian officials Biden would be visiting Ukraine hours before his arrival.

Watch above via Fox News.

