CNN’s Don Lemon trashed President Donald Trump’s latest comments at the White House coronavirus task briefings and said at one point he feels like Howard Beale some days.

In particular, Lemon hit POTUS for “taking time to argue with reporters and air his grievances” especially when asked about a serious report from the HHS Office of the Inspector General about serious problems that remain at hospitals, including with respect to coronavirus testing.

Trump got testy with Fox News’ Kristin Fisher and ABC News’ Jon Karl during that briefing. Lemon showed part of what POTUS said and remarked, “Did you ever think you’d hear the President of the United States react that way? Ever? I know some of you think it’s cute. It’s not. It’s sad. It’s sad.”

And after going through more of the briefing, Lemon expressed just how maddening he finds the president’s behavior during this pandemic:

“I have to be honest with you. For the last couple of weeks, when I walk into this building and I get in front of Thi camera, I swear I feel like I’m in the movie Network. I feel like Howard Beale. Americans are mad as hell. What are you going to — how much more can Americans take?”

He concluded by repeating, “Americans, are you mad as hell? How much more are you going to take?”

You can watch above, via CNN. And in those few of you who don’t get the reference, watch this first:

