CNN’s Don Lemon opened his show Tuesday night calling for gun control after the shootings in Atlanta and Boulder.

Lemon slammed a number of Republicans opposing current gun control efforts and said, “They love to talk about the Second Amendment. Love to pose with their weapons, right? Try to make it sexy. But the Second Amendment doesn’t require us to submit to a lifetime of mass carnage.”

“That carnage is happening in our real life. Not their theater of the militia. Not in their role-playing… ads. Don’t play good guy with a gun for your campaign ad while Americans are dying,” he said. “Don’t play politics with our lives.”

“By criticizing the Second Amendment and wondering if there are things we can do to improve the situation when it comes to guns — it doesn’t mean you’re un-American, doesn’t mean you’re anti-gun. It means you’re exercising your First Amendment. See where I’m going here? To make things better for all of your countrymen,” Lemon continued.

He showed video of Senator Ted Cruz saying at an earlier hearing, “Every time there’s a shooting we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders… What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens.”

“You know what happens after every mass shooting? Another mass shooting!” Lemon exclaimed, bringing up not just the events of the last week, but Sandy Hook, Parkland, Charleston, Aurora, San Bernardino, and more horrific shootings.

Lemon ended his monologue by saying the coronavirus pandemic has reinforced just how precious life is:

“Just last night I was sitting here and the press conference happened, and they said they were waiting to identify the victims. And to notify the next of kin. Family members who got that horrible phone call that no one wants. But with every deadly shooting in this country, the odds get worse and worse. Are you really willing to keep playing those odds? Haven’t we learned after this year, a pandemic, after a year of loss of life, isolation, mass death of nearly 550,000 Americans, that life is just that precious? If not now, when? When will we ever learn? I don’t want to have to say those words again. And yet.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

