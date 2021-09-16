On Wednesday night, Don Lemon shredded people who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 last night, calling them “stupid.”

The CNN host resisted the calls of some to refrain from calling unvaccinated people “stupid.”

“Yes, they are,” he said. “It’s time to start shaming them.”

On Thursday, cohosts of The Five reacted to Lemon’s remarks.

“I think it’s frustrating because Don Lemon is extremely stupid,” said Greg Gutfeld.

“Would he have the balls, for example, to call 44% of Blacks ‘stupid’?, he said, referring to the relatively high percentage of Black Americans who are unvaccinated. “He thinks that everybody’s this amorphous, like red hat-wearing group of people who live out in the sticks.”

He continued, “There is a whole bunch of categories of people who are not vaccinated. One of them are people that are young and very fit and think that they can risk the virus. I know a few of those people. You have women who are either pregnant or want to get pregnant and they have an extra layer of concern that other people don’t have. You have Blacks that are superstitious [sic] of any medical intervention from the government, because hey, Tuskegee. You have people that are immunocompromised.”

“If you broke this all down,” he added, “you would find that it’s not just a bunch of stupid people,”

Jeanine Pirro chimed in, saying, “In New York City, it’s the minority community that is resistant to getting the vaccine. So if anybody’s stupid here, it’s Don Lemon, and maybe he oughta keep his mouth shut on that stuff if he doesn’t know what he’s talking about.”

“Well, he’s an expert in stupidity,” said Gutfeld. “That’s the thing.”

Watch above via Fox News.

