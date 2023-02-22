Don Lemon Tweets Apology for Controversial Comments Before Returning to Air

CNN’s Don Lemon offered a new apology for his remarks about women before returning to air on Wednesday.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be back on CNN This Morning today,” Lemon tweeted on Wednesday. “To my network, my colleagues, and our incredible audience — I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”

Lemon returned to in his usual spot at the top of CNN This Morning, sitting next to Poppy Harlow while Kaitlan Collins reported in from Warsaw. None of them said anything about Lemon’s absence at the top of the show, however, opting instead to hop straight into the news.

Lemon has been in hot water ever since his comments about Nikki Haley’s call for elderly U.S. politicians to be tested for their mental competence. He reacted to that by saying the Republican presidential candidate “isn’t in her prime,” and that women are only in their “prime” until their 40s at the most.

The remarks drew considerable backlash, leading Lemon to walk back his comments back. CNN CEO Chris Licht has said that he has spoken to Lemon about the incident and that Lemon has agreed to “formal training” in light of the situation.

