Donald Trump Jr. offered a glib response to the actions of Kyle Rittenhouse on Tuesday when asked about the Kenosha vigilante’s alleged killing of two people and the shooting of a third.

The president’s son gave an interview to Rachel Lindsay this week on Extra to promote his new book: Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats Defense of the Indefensible. The conversation consisted of Trump Jr. slamming the political ideology of the Black Lives Matter movement and defending his father for not connecting with Jacob Blake’s family during his visit to Kenosha.

After that, Lindsay asked Trump Jr. why the Trump administration hasn’t done more to speak against Rittenhouse, who travelled across state lines with a rifle and placed himself in the middle of the Kenosha riots.

His response:

We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion. If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse[‘s shoes], maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17 year olds kids running around the streets with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation, who knows? We all do stupid things at 17.

At that point, Lindsay interjected to say “it’s a little beyond stupid,” to which, Trump Jr. responded “really stupid, fine. But we all have to let due process play out and let due process take its course.”

Watch above, via Extra.

