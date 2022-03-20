CBS’ Margaret Brennan put China’s Ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang, through an intense series of questions over China’s relationship with Russia in the midst of the war in Ukraine.

Gang spoke to Brennan on Sunday’s Face The Nation — an interview which took place two days after President Joe Biden’s diplomatic call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. While the Chinese seem to be blaming NATO provocation and sanctions for Russia’s invasion, Biden has warned there will be “consequences” if China agrees to Russia’s requests for economic or military aid.

Brennan started the interview by asking if China intends to answer Vladimir Putin’s request for aid. Gang deflected by answering, “China stands for peace, opposes war. China is a peace-loving country. We hate to see the situation in Ukraine come to this. We call for immediate cease-fire, and we are promoting peace talks, and we are sending humanitarian assistance.”

“Would you send money and weapons to Russia, though?” Brennan asked.

“Well, there is a disinformation about China providing military assistance to Russia. We reject that,” Gang answered. “We are against the war, like I said. we will do everything to de-escalate the crisis.”

As Gang spoke about Russia’s diplomatic relationship with China, Brennan asked him “has President Xi told Vladimir Putin to stop the invasion? Do you condemn it?” Gang insisted Xi suggested peace talks to Putin, and that led to Brennan again asking whether or not Beijing will prolong the war by financially supporting Moscow.

“China has normal trade, economic, financial, energy cooperations with Russia,” Gang answered.

Brennan continued by noting that China stood by Russia when the International Court of Justice voted 13-2 for the invasion of Ukraine to be halted.

“That sounds like you are condoning and not condemning,” Brennan observed. Shortly thereafter, she asked Gang how China would have reacted if the Russian military mobilized against them the way they did against Ukraine before the invasion.

“Why can’t you condemn this as an invasion?” Brennan asked.

“Don’t be naive!” Gang retorted.

“It sounds naive to say that’s not an invasion,” Brennan responded, but Gang continued to say “condemnation doesn’t solve the problem. I’d be surprised if Russia will back down because of condemnation.”

“Will they back down if your president asks Vladimir Putin to back down?” Brennan asked, to which, Gang replied “We have done so.” Brennan continued to press him for specific examples of how China is attempting to stop the war in Ukraine.

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com