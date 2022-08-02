‘Don’t Make This Personal’: Fox Anchor Goes Off on Manchin For Asking If She’s ‘Scared’ of Congress Getting Things Done

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner objected to Senator Joe Manchin’s (R-WV) suggestion that she doesn’t want to see Congress pass the reconciliation bill he has agreed to support.

Manchin spoke to Faulkner on Tuesday, taking questions over the energy, health care, and climate spending deal he reached with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY). He was also questioned over the numerous interviews he recently gave where he refused to say if he wants Democrats to win the 2022 midterms, nor if he would support President Joe Biden for 2024.

As Manchin rejected the charge of dodging questions, he returned to the bill as he said “this is not a political piece of legislation! This is an American legislation.” Faulkner defended her questioning by saying “the elections are gonna need some help,” noting Biden’s cratering poll numbers.

“Can’t we all do something right?” Manchin said. “Are you scared that we’re going to do something good that will help our country?”

Faulkner seemed indignant as she retorted, “Of course not! My father served! Are you kidding?! Service is in the Bible! That’s what we do, we serve our fellow man and woman! Of course! Don’t make this personal, cus its not!”

Faulkner once again defended her questions, telling Manchin he “doesn’t sound supportive of your own party,” and Biden can’t do much to help his fellow Democrats campaign until he gets his numbers up. Manchin continued to defend the bill as a measure to fight inflation, but he kept refusing to comment on the Democrats’ fortunes for future elections.

Watch above, via Fox News

