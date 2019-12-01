House Judiciary Ranking Republican Doug Collins went head-to-head with Chris Wallace when the Fox News host asked him if President Donald Trump committed an “impeachable” offense throughout the Ukraine scandal

After Collins called for House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to testify before the Judiciary Committee, Wallace confronted Collins on Sunday with multiple impeachment inquiry witnesses who testified against Trump’s conduct with Ukraine. After replaying the testimony, Wallace asked Collins “do you see anything wrong” with Trump setting an investigation of his domestic political rivals as a condition for supporting Ukraine.

Collins grumbled that “the premise of your question is based on witnesses who agree with your premise,” and he argued that “there was no precondition” Trump set for Ukraine.

“If you want to show one side, then also show the other side as we go along with this,” Collins said. He continued to argue that President Trump “has always been concerned” about corruption in Ukraine, and “if the Bidens were involved, they would have been a part of that.”

Wallace countered by noting the July 25th phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which, “[Trump] never mentions corruption in Ukraine. He never mentions Burisma, he just mentions investigate two Americans and he names them: Joe Biden and his son Hunter.”

Collins doubled down that “when we look at this process, we do not see a president who conditioned anything, he just wanted the facts” about Ukrainian corruption, so Wallace asked him to consider a situation.

“If you believe that the president had used the power of his office to try to get Ukraine to interfere with our elections,” Wallace said, “would that be an impeachable offense?”

“I do not believe it, so I’m not going to answer a hypothetical which is designed to simple say the president did something improper,” Collins said. “He did nothing improper,” Collins continued, referring to the unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing against the Biden family concerning Burisma.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]