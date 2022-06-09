Education Secretary Blasts Arming Teachers as ‘Some of the Stupidest Proposals’ He’s Ever Heard

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona blasted on Thursday calls for arming teachers in the wake of the mass shooting last month at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“Secretary, you know, rather than regulate guns or of course, ban AR-15s, some Republicans have proposed arming teachers to stop these shootings. My mother is a teacher,” said The View co-host Sunny Hostin.

“In Ohio, the governor is preparing to sign a bill that would lower the training requirements for a teacher to carry a gun in the classroom from 700 hours to 24 hours. In your view, do you support teachers carrying guns in the classroom?” she asked.

Cardona responded at length, explaining why he doesn’t support teachers carrying firearms in the classroom:

Those are some of the stupidest proposals I’ve heard in all my time as an educator. So that’s my answer to that. Listen, we need to make sure we’re doing sensible legislation, making sure our schoolhouses are safe as much as possible. But to say that we’re going to arm teachers to protect students, what happens when a teacher goes out on maternity leave? Are we going to give the substitute of the day a gun? What this shows, Sunny, is that some people are clueless when it comes to what’s happening in our schools and it just shows further disrespect to a profession that has bent over backwards these last two years to protect students and give them an opportunity for an education. So I’m tired of hearing about these silly proposals that are doing more to lift up people’s national profile than protect children.

Watch above, via ABC.

