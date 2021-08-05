An election law expert said on Thursday on CNN that he’s “scared shitless” about state legislatures possibly overturning future election results.

“I never expected to say I’d be ‘scared shitless’ on CNN, but that’s how I feel,” said Rick Hasen, a law professor at the University of California, Irvine, on New Day. “I think that we dodged a bullet in 2020, but the way things are lining up, I’m very concerned about our elections going forward, especially 2024, and the possibility that we’re not going to have an election where the results, the official results, reflect what voters actually want.”

Hasen’s remarks come as some states have been or are considering enacting new voter laws. Critics say these measures undermine election integrity, such as state legislatures overturning election results, while proponents say they strengthen elections and that there is no evidence for state legislatures would go against the will of the majority.

