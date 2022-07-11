Elie Mystal Rips ‘Fundamentalist Christian’ Lauren Boebert on Abortion: Her Approach Leads to ‘Witch Trials’

MSNBC contributor Elie Mystal ripped Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) Monday on abortion and said her worldview led to “witch trials.”

He made the comment during a broader takedown of the Supreme Court, which Mystal categorized as “fundamentalist Christian.”

On The ReidOut, host Joy Reid condemned the majority conservative court over recent rulings on gun laws, prayer on campus, and the overturning of Roe. v. Wade. Reid commented,

Lots of different religions pray, but this Supreme Court has seemed to side very specifically with one religion: right-wing Christian religion. Not even just regular Christianity, just a very specific kind and they have ruled for them almost all the time. I think their success rate is something in like the 80% range.

Reid said “pro-religious outcomes” were at 58 percent under former Chief Justice William Rehnquist. Under Chief Justice John Roberts, Reid said outcomes that favor conservative Christians are at 83%.

She asked Mystal for his thoughts on the court’s ideology, and he branded the majority Christian conservative court as “zealots.”

If you go back to the Dobbs decision, people need to understand that the premise that life begins at conception is an overtly religious belief, it is a Christian fundamentalist belief,” he said. Mystal added,

It’s not shared by many people of the Jewish faith. It is not shared by many people of the Islamic faith, or the Hindu faith, or the Buddhist faith, or any of these other faiths that make up our country. We have tried doing the New World the way Lauren Boebert suggests. You know where it got us? To the Witch Trials. You know what happened? People died.

Mystal concluded he is personally at the risk of having someone such as Boebert or Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) endanger him.

“With this court we are not far away from that again,” he said. “We are not far away from one of these Lauren Boebert,l Majorie Taylor Green-type of people saying, ‘I saw Goody Mystal speaking with the devil and helping women across the border.'”

