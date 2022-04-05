Elie Mystal Shreds ‘Unfrozen Caveman Congresswoman’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Calling Senators ‘Pro-Pedophile’

Elie Mystal of The Nation reached into the annals of Saturday Night Live history to mock Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Greene reacted to the news that three Republican senators will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. GOP members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have relentlessly attacked her for allegedly being too lenient when sentencing defendants in child pornography cases.

Greene tweeted that any senator who votes to confirm Jackson is “pro-pedophile just like she is.”

Mystal appeared on the ReidOut, where he cited his previous comments about Republicans “trying” to get Jackson killed by painting her as soft on pedophiles.

“So, when I first brought this up, what did these conservatives say?” Mystal told host Joy Reid. “‘How dare you say that asking questions about her record is inciting violence against her?’ But you see, they ain’t question anymore – ’cause unfrozen caveman congresswoman is no longer asking questions. She’s making declarative statements about pedophilia, and who is for it and who is against it.”

Mystal was referencing a recurring Phil Hartman sketch on SNL called “Unfrozen Caveman Lawyer.” in which Hartman played a thawed out caveman named Keyrock.

He reiterated his claims about Greene.

“Now, these attacks are designed to attack Ketanji Brown Jackson,” Mystal said. “Not her record, but her personal character, and that we know that these attacks can put her life and the life of her family and children in danger. And we know they know that. And we know they have something particularly that they’re angry at her about. And it’s not the allegedly pedophile sentencing record.”

Mystal then claimed that Greene and company are angry at Jackson because of her treatment of the infamous QAnon conspiracy theorist who showed up to a pizza shop with a gun because he believed child sex slaves were trapped inside. She sentenced him to four years in prison.

“It’s the fact that Ketanji Brown Jackson sentenced Edgar Welch, who was the guy who went to Comet Pizza in Washington, D.C. looking for the pedophile ring to do violence… to four years.”

He reiterated, “It’s designed to put her life in danger.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

