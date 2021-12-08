‘Sorry Guys, Bye!’: Fox News Host Dunks on 900 Employees Fired Via Zoom, Says ‘I Love This So Much’

On Wednesday, Outnumbered cohost Emily Compagno hailed Better.com CEO Vishal Garg for firing 900 employees via Zoom last week.

“This isn’t news that you’re going to want to hear,” Garg told the doomed employees. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

Later, Garg was revealed to have authored a blog post ripping some of his former employees’ work ethics. “You guys know that at least 250 of the people terminated were working an average of 2 hours a day while clocking 8 hours+ a day in the payroll system?” he wrote. He accused those workers of “stealing.”

Garg eventually issued an apology to current employees about how he handled the situation.

Cohost Brian Kilmeade called Garg’s actions “classless” and an “embarrassment.” Meanwhile, Kennedy said that “to do that with 900 people on a Zoom call and the classless way that he did, people remember that.”

She said Garg “is probably a horrible person to work for.”

Compagno offered a very different take.

“I loved this, actually,” said Compagno, a former lawyer for the Social Security Administration. “I love this so much. The productivity of those 900 individuals averaged two hours a day even though they paid for eight,” she continued, not mentioning that Varg had alleged that 250 employees had slacked off, not all 900.

“And I understand the indelicate nature of this, but part of my role as a federal attorney when I was managing and acting director was terminating individuals,” she added. “And I did it with the utmost respect and care. But I also had to do it with a lot of security measures in place. I love that for 900 people he stayed safe and he let them know that their theft was no longer tolerated. So for me, good riddance. And I feel bad that he’s now having to capitulate to the other execs at his company and apologize for it. Sorry guys, bye! For all of them, they’re snowflakes. They’re probably millennials and Z’s. They need to learn work ethic.”

Compagno’s cohosts reacted with surprise.

“For those people on the call who are the exceptions to what you’ve accused them of,” Harris Faulkner pointed out. “They all have lawsuits.

