Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA) blasted Republican senators digging into Ukraine as “laundering” Russian disinformation against President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponent Joe Biden.

Swalwell joined MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace Friday to talk about the new statement from a top U.S. counterintelligence official warning of foreign interference in the 2020 election. The assessment suggested China and Iran oppose the president’s reelection while Russia is trying to undermine Biden.

As Wallace discussed the Russia conclusion with Swalwell, she asked, “Does that call into greater question the goings-on of Trump allies like Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), who I believe has picked up and is running with some of this Kremlin-backed propaganda about Joe Biden?”

“Here we go again,” Swalwell remarked.

He made a point of saying he doesn’t accept an equivalence between Russia’s actions and the actions from China and Iran, arguing, “Russia has a capability, a scope, an intent, and a prior… they did this before.”

“And they are doing it through the U.S. Senate,” he added, referring to the Ukraine probe underway in the Senate, which is spearheaded by Johnson and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC). “Laundering this information by this individual who’s described who’s publicly said that he is sending materials to Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham so that they can try and tear down Joe Biden. Members of the U.S. Senate are acting as Russian launderers of this information to bring down a U.S. candidate. That’s reprehensible, it should stop.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

