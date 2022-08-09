Erin Burnett Brings Receipts to GOP Gov. Who Slammed Hillary for ‘Careless’ Handling of Classified Material: ‘Do You Hold Former President Trump to the Same Standard?’

OutFront host Erin Burnett confronted Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) with comments he made at the 2016 Republican National Convention, where he slammed Hillary Clinton over her handling of classified information.

Earlier in the interview, Hutchinson called on the Department of Justice to explain why the FBI raided the Florida home of former President Donald Trump on Monday. Agents executed a search warrant to retrieve official documents from his time as president. They were supposed to be turned over to the National Archives, but instead ended up at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Some of the materials are reportedly classified.

The National Archives confirmed in February that Trump had taken classified documents to Florida, which have since been retrieved.

“We do know from our reporting the search warrant itself as it was written was related to Trump’s handling of classified documents, and one source says the authorities suspected he withheld documents with national security implications,” Burnett told Hutchinson. “So on that front, governor, when we were searching, we found something that you had said back in 2016 and I wanted to play it now.”

In the six-year-old snippet, Hutchinson declared at the 2016 Republican National Convention, “When it comes to being commander-in-chief, we don’t want a president who in the words of the FBI, is extremely careless in the handling of classified material.”

The CNN host asked for his reaction to those comments in light of the latest reporting on Trump’s handling of classified material.

“Governor, of course, that was about then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton,” Burnett said. “The FBI was investigating her for private email server as secretary of state. But obviously, your words then, I have to explain that because they would apply now. Do you hold former President Trump to the same standard?”

Hutchinson replied that he does.

“Well, certainly anybody who is commander-in-chief, anybody who has that level of responsibility ought to handle classified information with great care and consistent with the law,” he said. “Absolutely. Those are classified for a reason. But you also, as it points out, Hillary Clinton – then secretary of state – was not held accountable. That was dismissed, so that’s why a lot of the Republican base sees an inconsistency, sees a different handling of the same issues by the Department of Justice.”

Hutchinson reiterated his call for the DOJ to publicly elaborate on why the FBI searched Trump’s home.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com