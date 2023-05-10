‘Every Branch Has Drag Queens’: US Navy Drag Queen Says Drag Shows ‘Nothing New For Anyone Who’s Served’

US Navy digital ambassador and drag queen Joshua Kelley claimed there were drag queens in every branch of the US military during an interview with NewsNation host Leland Vittert on Tuesday.

In the wake of controversy over his appointment as a “digital ambassador” for the US Navy, Kelley — who performs under the drag queen name ‘Harpy Daniels’ — said, “I’m more than just a drag queen. I have records of awards and accomplishments.”

“It’s more than just diversity. We are taught ethics… how to do my job, how to lead my sailors. I’ve been on three deployments,” he said. “I have credit where credit is due. I’m proud to serve and I’m proud for the stuff that I’ve done within the military.”

Kelley — who revealed he was personally selected by the US Navy Chief of Information to serve as a digital ambassador — claimed he wasn’t hurt by other service members who have criticized him as everyone has their own opinions and “as a sailor it’s my job to defend that freedom.”

“My job is to just continue doing what I’m doing,” he said, and to serve as “an openly queer sailor” who can represent the LGBT community.

“And I’m not the only one,” Kelley continued. “Every branch has drag queens, has LGBTQ+ members, and if anything, drag itself should be nothing new for anyone who’s served.”

Kelley said that his veteran grandfather had “definitely seen a few drag queens” during his time in the military, and he claimed drag had historically been a part of Navy crossing the line ceremonies too.

In September, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby rejected claims that the US military was struggling to recruit due to “woke” policies, calling the suggestion “bogus.”

“There’s no wokeness in the military,” he said. “The military is — and it should be — a diverse organization. We’re supposed to represent and defend all Americans and our diversity. I’ve seen this myself, firsthand, aboard ships at sea. The diversity of the United States Military makes us stronger, makes us smarter, helps us make better decisions. There’s no wokeness.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

