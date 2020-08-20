‘Every Living Former President Would Speak From Same Deep Well of Despair’: Watch Nicolle Wallace’s Stunning Commentary on Obama’s Trump Takedown at DNC

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace praised former President Barack Obama’s Democratic National Convention speech, Wednesday claiming she has “a hunch that every living former president would speak from the same deep well of despair” about President Donald Trump.

On Obama and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris’ DNC speeches, Wallace said, “I actually think that these speeches went together in an interesting way and I think that President Obama doing what he did allowed Senator Harris to do what she did, and I think that kind of coordination is not often executed the way it’s been executed this week.”

“Let me say this about Obama. I have a hunch that every living former president would speak from the same deep well of despair,” she declared. “Obama’s speech shook me because of his despair laid bare, and if you had been the president you probably feel, you probably have a well of theory that started the first day of the transition when Donald Trump and his son tried to set up a back channel to Russia to go around the intelligence community.”

“There are a bunch of stars at the CIA from members of the intelligence community that died protecting this country’s national security. First thing that Trump did when he won was to liken them to Nazis,” Wallace continued. “So we cannot fathom the fury and the despair and the rage that every former living president — I’m going to out on a limb and say the dead ones, too — feel when they watch Donald Trump.”

Wallace went on to say, “And I’ve not seen any living president tap that well of despair and be vulnerable enough to share it with the country, but that is my theory of the case of what President Obama did tonight, and the gift it gave Senator Harris,” before concluding, “I just think that this Obama speech was one for the ages.”

During his speech, Obama said, “Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

