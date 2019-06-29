comScore
video

Ex-CIA Chief Michael Hayden Decries Trump’s ‘Unbelievable’ Comments on Accepting Foreign Dirt

By Josh FeldmanJun 29th, 2019, 2:58 pm

Former CIA director Michael Hayden made his return to CNN, after suffering a stroke, in an interview with Don Lemon, criticizing President Donald Trump for his recent comments about foreign influence in 2020.

Lemon asked Hayden for his response to Trump expressing an openness to receiving foreign dirt in the next election.

Hayden said, “The American President would do that? It’s truly unbelievable.”

He was also stunned by Trump saying the FBI is wrong on this, and when asked about the impact of statements like these on the intel community, Hayden said it’s “really hard” on them.

Hayden also doesn’t believe that the U.S. is doing enough to combat foreign efforts to interfere in the 2020 election. He also said that he believes Trump obstructed justice and had some words of criticism for Attorney General Bill Barr.

Hayden also spoke with Lemon in some detail about his stroke and recovery process. You can watch below, via CNN:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: