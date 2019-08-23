Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron spoke with MSNBC’s Ari Melber tonight and blasted President Donald Trump’s “irresponsible” and erratic leadership.

Cameron recently joined the progressive startup FrontPageLive.com and got candid about some of his criticisms of the network he used to work for, even saying at one point the network’s opinion hosts became “more than I could stand.”

Cameron told Melber this month has been a particularly wild month, especially the whole “making an enemy of Denmark” thing and the idea Trump floated of letting Russia back in the G7.

Melber showed clips of Trump from just the past week, from the comments about “disloyal” Jewish Democrats to “I am the chosen one.”

“I think there are evangelical conservatives that would have a problem with a human being calling himself the chosen one,” Cameron remarked, before listing all the things Trump has threatened to do without Congress.

“We have to think about our national reputation worldwide now,” Cameron said. “With the president at the G-7 meeting in France, how the rest of the world is looking at the US. We like to think of ourselves as world leaders. The president is not leading. So what are we? The United States of America’s reputation is at stake because its president is being irresponsible and violating our values and our traditions.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

