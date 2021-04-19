Denver Riggleman is the increasingly rare member of the Republican party who is willing to call out members of his own party. During a Monday morning appearance on CNN’s New Day, the target of his derision was recently elected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her ill-fated America’s First Caucus, which has earned broad criticism for including nativism-cum-racist rhetoric.

Calling himself a “radical Republican” because he doesn’t automatically join in on the suddenly nativistic rhetoric from many members of her own party, Riggleman responded to John Berman’s introduction of an America First Caucus press release which regrettably lauded the Anglo-Saxon portion of America’s legacy over … other.

“Sometimes we call things thinly veiled, right?” Berman opened on the American First Caudus promotion of Anglo-Saxony. “This was the least thinly veiled thing I’ve ever seen. This was basically, you know, flashing America, and showing America what you think. Anglo-Saxon values. What do you think?”

“It was sort of gobsmacking,” the former Congressman replied. “You read the first seven pages (of the press release) and it sounds like what happened to me in my district with the same sort of vile language, like racism in a jar.”

Riggleman continued to note that what seemed the most loathsome and xenophobic part of the Republican caucus were what he called the “Four G’s” which he described as Greene, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz and Louie Gohmert. He continued by lamenting the evolution of his Republican party to something he didn’t quite understand anymore.

The reaction to America’s First Caucus since it was introduced was so universally negative, that Taylor Greene nearly immediately scrapped all plans.

Watch above via CNN.

