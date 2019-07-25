<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Former MSNBC host Krystal Ball compared her former network to Infowars during a Hill TV monologue condemning the “damage” it has done with its coverage of the Mueller investigation.

Ball made the comments on Thursday while hosting The Hill’s Rising, which she began by calling former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s marathon testimony before Congress “more cruel than enlightening.”

“I can no longer avoid pondering a question that honestly gives me no joy to ponder, just how much damage has MSNBC in particular done to the left,” Ball said. “Now this critique is not meant to be personal to the anchors and commentators there … some of whom are actually close friends having worked at that network for five years, but nearly all of whom got swept up in the ratings bubble that was feverish Russian conspiracy theories.”

She went on to call out one specific ex-colleague in particular.

“I dare to say some talent did drink more deeply of the Russian conspiracy waters than others. Rachel Maddow, you’ve got some explaining to do,” Ball said.

After noting Mueller’s two-year investigation revealed “a damning set of facts” about Trump and his campaign’s use of information illegally obtained info from Russia, Ball added an asterisk: “It does not feel like a damning set of facts when for months MSNBC built segment after segment, show after show on building anticipation for a big reveal.”

Ball, who previously co-hosted MSNBC talkshow The Cycle, gave a few examples of the “fevered speculation,” including the network inviting on New York magazine writer Jonathan Chait and professional conspiracy theorist Louise Mensch to offer their Russia theories.

“Seriously, this is not journalism. It is Infowars conspiracy theory,” she said, before noting she singled out her “former employer in particular” because they were the “worst mainstream offenders.”

Ball concluded by accusing the network of peddling the Trump-Russia story for the financial incentives: “MSNBC is a die hard member of the green party, and I’m obviously not talking about climate change.”

Watch above, via The Hill TV.

