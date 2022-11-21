Expert Calls Out Tucker’s ‘Wildly Inaccurate Report’ On The U.S. Running Out of Diesel Before Thanksgiving

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, called out Tucker Carlson on Monday over a late October monologue from the opinion host warning that the U.S. is “about to run out of diesel fuel,” which Carlson claimed meant “everything will stop” and the economy will crash just before Thanksgiving.

A little over a week before the midterm elections, Carlson described the high price the average American would pay if the U.S. did indeed run out of diesel and claimed the country was on this disastrous path so that President Joe Biden and the Democrats could “fight that progressive crusade in Ukraine.”

“It’s been 25 days since @TuckerCarlson reported that we’d run out of diesel in 25.9 days… and we have actually more diesel then we did when his wildly inaccurate report ran on Oct. 28,” De Haan wrote on Twitter Monday, retweeting the clip from Tucker Carlson Tonight.

In the original tweet from Carlson’s show, the Fox host had laid out his dire, yet inaccurate, prediction that “our economy will crash.” The tweet included a caption: “Thanks to the Biden administration’s religious war, this country is about to run out of diesel fuel.”

About half way through the clip, Carlson explains how in his view the brutal, unprovoked Russian invasion of Ukraine is really a “religious war” being waged by the Democrats to spread their values.

“Anyone who’s paying attention has had to have wondered that. Well, this week, Congressman Jamie Raskin of Maryland, of Bethesda, answered that question. Russia is an orthodox Christian country with traditional social values. And for that reason, it must be destroyed no matter what the cost to us. So this is not a conventional war. This is a jihad. Jamie Raskin said that out loud,” Carlson claimed.

“But many in Washington agree with him in both parties. They would like to see World War Trans immediately,” added Carlson – echoing bizarre claims from Jordan Peterson over the summer that Vladimir Putin was somehow justified in invading Ukraine to stop the spread of “degenerate” Western culture.

“So, so what is this jihad going to mean for you? Well, the details are stunning,” Carlson began, warning everyday Americans of how their lives will change for the worse:

Thanks to the Biden administration’s religious war in Ukraine, this country is about to run out of diesel fuel. According to data from the Energy Information Administration, by the Monday of Thanksgiving week — that’s 25 days from now — there will be no more diesel. So what’s going to happen then? Well, everything will stop. That means trucks and trains and barges all unable to move. Farm equipment will shut down. There will be no deliveries because there’ll be no trucks. There’ll be no diesel generators. And then inevitably, our economy will crash because everything runs on diesel fuel. Not on solar panels. Or on wind farms. On diesel fuel. Diesel is not a negotiable commodity. You have to have diesel. So what happens when we don’t have it? Well, yesterday, Fox’s Jacqui Heinrich, apparently alone in the White House Press Corps, asked the White House spokesman, John Kirby, that very question, ‘What’s the plan here? We’re running out of diesel.’

“John Kirby standing at the podium representing the White House, the president of the United States, the administration, the largest organization in human history, the executive branch of government had no answer. But don’t worry, he said. We will be exporting plenty of energy to Europe to help fight that progressive crusade in Ukraine. Watch,” said Carlson before playing the clip:

What are we doing to increase the supply of diesel? Given that the Energy Information Administration said as of October 14, the U.S. only had about a 25-day supply. You have the Northeast and New York area already rationing home heating oil. What are we doing to prepare for the winter and to ramp up the supply of diesel?

“I’ll take the question on the diesel because I just don’t have the data on that in front of me. So let me take that and we’ll get back to you on that. But writ large, the president has been working very, very hard to make sure that we’re that not only are we ready for fluctuations that could come in the course, the prices are going down and we think that’s important, but that we are also doing what we can to help our European friends and partners who are also going to be facing a long, cold winter,” replied Kirby, adding:

We have doubled our commitment, the commitment he made in March for natural gas exports to Europe. We’ve doubled that commitment in terms of actual getting things over there, getting natural gas over there. And we are working with foreign suppliers of natural gas and oil to see if we can’t help our European partners diversify their own storage and supplies. Carlson appeared to misinterpret the Energy Information Administration report and Heinrich’s question, which both related to the reserve only holding 25-days’ worth of supply. Heinrich was asking if the government had a strategy to replenish the backup supply, not to increase supply to ensure trucks and heating continued.

“So just pause and savor the irony here just for a moment, because now everything is irony. They’ve been telling you for decades since Al Gore left the White House, that the single greatest threat to the world was warming. And because of their efforts to fight warming, you are in danger of freezing. And unlike warming, freezing actually kills people, a lot of people every year. And it will kill people in the West this year, thanks to their efforts to fight warming. Okay,” Carlson replied.

De Haan spoke to Forbes on Monday and explained how a softening economy overall is likely to continue bringing down gas and energy prices as demand decreases.

“With oil prices tumbling more than 18% this month, the nation’s average gas price has fallen in tandem, shedding nearly 12 cents from a week ago to $3.64 per gallon,” reported Forbes of De Haan’s analysis, concluding:

If oil markets hold at current levels, prices at the pump should fall “nearly coast-to-coast into the heavily traveled Thanksgiving holiday”—potentially even pushing the national average to less than $3 by around Christmas.

