ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said Tuesday the fact that media companies had been forced to air “clarifications” related to voter fraud claims in the 2020 election underscored that the claims were “bullsh*t.”

“It was all bullsh*t,” Abrams said on his SiriusXM radio show. “It was all made up. That’s why they’re airing these fact-checks, because they know how dangerous this is as a legal matter. This isn’t close, this isn’t opinion, this isn’t partisan.”

“Today is the day the conspiracies ended,” he added. “Today is the day that Fox and Newsmax are being forced to issue these clarifications, ‘setting the record straight.’ And, by the way, as a legal matter, I don’t know if that’s going to be enough. That is not necessarily going to clear them of any legal liability.”

Florida-based Smartmatic last week sent a letter to Fox News, Newsmax and OAN demanding they retract claims related to voter fraud as they pertained to Smartmatic. Fox News aired a fact-check of claims made about Smartmatic on Friday and throughout the weekend, and Newsmax did so starting Monday.

Abrams suggested the retractions may not be enough to absolve the companies of legal liability. “The interesting thing is going to be if they let anything else happen with someone saying it again moving forward, they’re going to be in even more trouble, because now they’re on notice,” Abrams said. “But these companies have been suffering and are going to suffer as a result of the nonsense that’s been said.

“And by the way, I’m much less concerned about these companies than I am about American democracy,” Abrams added.

