Dr. Anthony Fauci said it would be preferable if President Donald Trump would clear him and other top health experts to work with President-Elect Joe Biden to prepare a coronavirus response from the upcoming administration.

In a wide-ranging interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Fauci was asked about Trump’s refusal to cooperate with Biden’s transition team since losing the 2020 election. Since this also extends to Biden’s team developing a coronavirus task force, Tapper asked Fauci “how problematic is it for the fight against the coronavirus if the NIH and your agency and other government experts are not able to begin communicating with President-Elect Biden’s team?”

After speaking of the importance of a smooth transition, Fauci answered that “you want to essentially keep going, and that is what transition is, so it certainly would make things more smoothly if we could do that.”

“So just as a public health measure,” Tapper followed up, “you think it would be a good idea if your team would be able to work with the Biden/Harris transition team right now, just in terms of what is best for the public health of the American people?”

“Of course, Jake. That’s obvious,” Fauci replied. “Of course it would be better if we could start working with them.”

Fauci went on by saying it has been “several months” since Trump attended a coronavirus task force meeting in person.

